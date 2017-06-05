Massachusetts bishops bar petition drives on parish property
The Catholic bishops of Massachusetts have issued a policy banning the collection of signatures for political petitions on parish property. Claiming that they had received "overwhelming feedback from parishioners" on the matter, the Massachusetts bishops said that the collection of signatures for political causes on church properties is inappropriate because "church functions are a place to experience the fulness of community and parish life."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 1
|John Miller Jr
|10
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr '17
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr '17
|Nasty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC