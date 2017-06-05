Mass. woman charged in boyfriend's de...

Mass. woman charged in boyfriend's death said 'take your life'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The Massachusetts woman on trial for encouraging her boyfriend's 2014 suicide brainstormed ways for him to kill himself, according to text messages read in court. "Hang yourself, jump off a building, stab yourself idk there's a lot of ways," Michelle Carter, 20, wrote in one text message to Conrad Roy, 18, who cops found dead in his pickup truck at a Kmart parking lot near Boston on July 13, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 1 John Miller Jr 10
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May 18 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May 18 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May 12 Pfizer Marriages 72
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... May '17 Bruno max 1
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr '17 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr '17 Nasty 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC