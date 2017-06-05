Mass. woman charged in boyfriend's death said 'take your life'
The Massachusetts woman on trial for encouraging her boyfriend's 2014 suicide brainstormed ways for him to kill himself, according to text messages read in court. "Hang yourself, jump off a building, stab yourself idk there's a lot of ways," Michelle Carter, 20, wrote in one text message to Conrad Roy, 18, who cops found dead in his pickup truck at a Kmart parking lot near Boston on July 13, 2014.
