Mass. will not share voter information with Trump election panel
Massachusetts' top elections official say they won't be complying with a request for voter information from President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election. A spokesman for Secretary of State William Galvin said Friday the state's voter registry is not a public record and information in it will not be shared with the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.
