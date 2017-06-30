Mass. will not share voter informatio...

Mass. will not share voter information with Trump election panel

Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Massachusetts' top elections official say they won't be complying with a request for voter information from President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election. A spokesman for Secretary of State William Galvin said Friday the state's voter registry is not a public record and information in it will not be shared with the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

