Mass State Police monitoring London attacks
State police said tonight they are monitoring the attack in London for any "developments and intelligence," as they always do in potential terror attacks around the world. "As it does in all suspected terrorist attacks, domestic and international, the Commonwealth Fusion Center is monitoring developments and intelligence pertaining to tonight's attacks in London.
