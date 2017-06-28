Mass. rules bar building skin linked ...

Mass. rules bar building skin linked to London high-rise fire

Massachusetts officials say state regulations effectively ban the use of highly flammable material in high rises that is being linked to the rapid spread of a deadly fire at a London apartment tower. Exterior wall materials used in Massachusetts buildings taller than 40 feet must pass fire-safety testing, in accordance with the state's building code, officials said.

