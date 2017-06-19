Mass. nurses union plans strike to be...

Mass. nurses union plans strike to be 'most harmful' to Tufts finances

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

The Massachusetts Nurses Association is planning a strike designed to be "most harmful" to Tufts Medical Center's bottom line, according to union organizers who suggest the action could target a day when elective surgeries such as knee replacements are scheduled. "They'll cancel elective surgeries like knee replacement surgeries -- those probably bring in the most dollars," MNA spokeswoman Jen Johnson told the Herald as a firestorm erupted over an email sent out by the union to Tufts nurses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Jun 19 DAII 2
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May '17 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May '17 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May '17 Pfizer Marriages 72
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,245 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC