Mass. nurses union plans strike to be 'most harmful' to Tufts finances

The Massachusetts Nurses Association is planning a strike designed to be "most harmful" to Tufts Medical Center's bottom line, according to union organizers who suggest the action could target a day when elective surgeries such as knee replacements are scheduled. "They'll cancel elective surgeries like knee replacement surgeries -- those probably bring in the most dollars," MNA spokeswoman Jen Johnson told the Herald as a firestorm erupted over an email sent out by the union to Tufts nurses.

