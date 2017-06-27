Mass. lottery chief granted 8 percent...

Mass. lottery chief granted 8 percent, retroactive pay increase

Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

The head of the Massachusetts Lottery got a raise Tuesday as the agency that is relied upon to generate state aid for cities and towns attempts to position itself for the future while managing a stagnating business. The Lottery Commission on Tuesday morning voted unanimously to give Michael Sweeney, who has served as executive director of the Lottery for about two years, a raise to $150,000 a year, retroactive to July 1, 2016.

