Mass. lawmakers back protection for pregnant workers
The Massachusetts Senate unanimously passed legislation Thursday mandating protections for pregnant workers, an effort that came up short on Beacon Hill last session but now appears poised to become law. The Senate passed the so-called Pregnant Workers Fairness Act filed by Sen. Joan Lovely by a 38-0 vote after about half an hour of debate.
