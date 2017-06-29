Mass. lawmakers back protection for p...

Mass. lawmakers back protection for pregnant workers

12 hrs ago

The Massachusetts Senate unanimously passed legislation Thursday mandating protections for pregnant workers, an effort that came up short on Beacon Hill last session but now appears poised to become law. The Senate passed the so-called Pregnant Workers Fairness Act filed by Sen. Joan Lovely by a 38-0 vote after about half an hour of debate.

