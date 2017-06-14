Mass. congressional delegation reacts to shooting
Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation turned to Twitter Wednesday morning to express their shock and extend sympathies to the victims of the shooting that occured at a Congressional baseball team practice. US Senator Ed Markey wrote: "To @SteveScalise, the other shooting victims and their families: I am praying for you.
