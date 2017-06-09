Maryland basketball staffer Cliff War...

Maryland basketball staffer Cliff Warren expected to be hired by U-Mass.

Maryland men's basketball staffer Cliff Warren will leave the program and is expected to become an assistant coach at Massachusetts, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The move comes two months after Warren was shifted from assistant coach - a position he had held for three seasons - to director of player personnel after Kevin Broadus was hired as an assistant coach.

