Marijuana debate shifts to Senate after House OKs overhaul

The debate over the reshaping of Massachusetts' recreational marijuana law shifted Thursday to the state Senate, where a more modest set of revisions to the existing law appeared headed for passage. Discussions in the Senate came just hours after the House backed a bill calling for a significant overhaul in the law voters passed in November that legalized adult use of pot, including a sharp hike in the tax on marijuana sales from 12 percent to 28 percent.

Chicago, IL

