Man who threatened Bill Clinton arrai...

Man who threatened Bill Clinton arraigned in dad's killing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Massachusetts man who served prison time for threatening to kill then-President Bill Clinton has been arraigned on a murder charge in the death of his father. The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports a judge on Tuesday ordered Glenn Armstrong to be held without bail and committed to a hospital for 60 days of psychiatric observation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Mon DAII 2
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May '17 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May '17 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May '17 Pfizer Marriages 72
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC