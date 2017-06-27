Man to face judge in killing of runner in Massachusetts

A man accused of killing a Google employee who went out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home last summer will be arraigned on a murder charge next month. The Worcester County district attorney's office says Angelo Colon-Ortiz is due in court on July 26. Colon-Ortiz is charged in connection with the death of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte last August in Princeton, a small town 40 miles west of Boston.

