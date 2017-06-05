Man charged in daughter's death found guilty of killing wife
An Ohio man charged in the death of his daughter in Connecticut has been convicted of killing his wife more than 20 years ago in Massachusetts. The Hampden District Attorney's office says a jury found 73-year-old Robert Honsch guilty Monday of first-degree murder in the death of Marcia Honsch.
