Maine's Cross Insurance Acquires Appleby & Wyman Insurance Agency

Cross Insurance, a Bangor, Maine-based subsidiary of Cross Financial Corp., has acquired Appleby & Wyman Insurance Agency, making it the 16th Massachusetts insurance agency to be purchased by Cross. Founded in 1903, Appleby & Wyman was established to serve the insurance needs of businesses and individuals located throughout the U.S. It is licensed in 38 states, including all New England states as well as New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, California, Florida and more.

