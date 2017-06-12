Lowell elite weigh in on neighboring high school project
SPEAKING OUT: The conversation on where to locate a $350 million replacement for Lowell High School, above, has drawn in prominent figures such as University of Massachusetts President Martin T. Meehan and U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas. The Lowell City Council votes tomorrow on the divisive question of where to locate a new $350 million high school, after a surprise missive signed by U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas and other power brokers called instead for renovation of the century-old high school downtown instead of a new one next to their homes in the city's posh Belvidere neighborhood.
