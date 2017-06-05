Little support, long odds seen for anti-mascot bill

Debate over a ban on Native American mascots in Massachusetts public schools is playing out in a commonwealth with an Indian name, with an Indian on its state flag, with a map full of Indian place names and a history that celebrates Indians and Pilgrims as well as colonists dressed as Indians dumping tea in the harbor. The Legislature's Education Committee this past Tuesday held a hearing on a bill that would prohibit Bay State schools from using Native American mascots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.