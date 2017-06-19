Lee Hosts Music Theory Educators Conf...

Lee Hosts Music Theory Educators Conference

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Gary Karpinski, professor of music and coordinator of the Music Theory program at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, presenting a workshop on melodic dictation More than 130 educators from across North America gathered at Lee University for "Pedagogy into Practice: Teaching Music Theory in the Twenty-First Century," a conference hosted by ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Jun 19 DAII 2
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May '17 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May '17 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May '17 Pfizer Marriages 72
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC