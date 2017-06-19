K-9 Gronk joins Athol Police

K-9 Gronk joins Athol Police

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

As training nears for the New England Patriots' Robert "Gronk" Gronkowski, a furrier Gronk wraps up his training and begins his work as a full-time K-9 officer in western Massachusetts. "Gronk," the one-year-old German Shepard was sworn into the Athol Police Department Sunday afternoon at the Athol Summerfest after completing training with his current handler, Officer Craig Deveneau, at the prestigious Boston Police K-9 academy, according to a press release.

Chicago, IL

