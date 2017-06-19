June 19, 2017 - Massachusetts moves to support peak demand reduction...

June 19, 2017 - Massachusetts moves t...

Massachusetts moves to support peak demand reduction

Massachusetts recently awarded nine grants totaling approximately $4.7 million aimed at incentivizing companies to demonstrate innovation in peak electricity and gas demand reduction. The grants, funded by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, aim to demonstrate business models that include both geographically targeted reductions to avoid and delay electric transmission and distribution investments, as well as broader strategies in electricity and gas peak load reduction.

Chicago, IL

