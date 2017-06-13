Island Pastafarian allowed to wear co...

Island Pastafarian allowed to wear colander for license photo

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Martha's Vineyard Times

Donald Keller holds up a copy of his new driver's license, which shows him wearing a colander on his head. - George Brennan Donald Keller went into the Island's Registry of Motor Vehicles office ready for a boil, but the "Pastafarian" barely had to strain to get his way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Martha's Vineyard Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Mon dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mon Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Mon The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May 18 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May 18 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May '17 Pfizer Marriages 72
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... May '17 Bruno max 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,737,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC