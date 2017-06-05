Income surtax will lead to exodus, MTF warns
High-income taxpayers in Massachusetts who have the flexibility to move out of state would have "substantial incentive" to do so if an income surtax is approved, taking their wealth and major tax contributions with them and causing the so-called millionaire's tax to backfire on proponents, according to a new analysis. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation analysis, released two days before lawmakers are expected to vote to place a constitutional amendment on the 2018 ballot, lays out a case against the proposal, which proponents say will force households with incomes above $1 million a year to pay their "fair share."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 1
|John Miller Jr
|10
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May '17
|Bruno max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC