Income surtax will lead to exodus, MTF warns

High-income taxpayers in Massachusetts who have the flexibility to move out of state would have "substantial incentive" to do so if an income surtax is approved, taking their wealth and major tax contributions with them and causing the so-called millionaire's tax to backfire on proponents, according to a new analysis. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation analysis, released two days before lawmakers are expected to vote to place a constitutional amendment on the 2018 ballot, lays out a case against the proposal, which proponents say will force households with incomes above $1 million a year to pay their "fair share."

