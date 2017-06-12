Income surtax clears major hurdle, but legal challenge likely

For the second year in a row Massachusetts lawmakers on Wednesday endorsed a proposal to extract an estimated $2 billion from the state's roughly 20,000 highest earners, setting up a 2018 ballot question campaign, a legal dispute in the state's highest court, or both. Rep. Jay Kaufman, a Lexington Democrat and House chairman of the Revenue Committee, said establishing a 4 percent surtax on incomes over $1 million would give Massachusetts a fairer system of government funding and inject money into public education and transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.