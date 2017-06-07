In Milford, a fight over Christmas in June
When the Elf on the Shelf appeared in Deborah Seri's daughter's classroom in Milford last December, she took her complaint to the superintendent. Seri's family is Jewish, and the Christmas character made her second-grader uncomfortable.
