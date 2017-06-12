'Hunger Games' First Aid Tip Helps Gi...

'Hunger Games' First Aid Tip Helps Girl Save Injured Friend

"The Hunger Games" provided a first aid lesson that helped a 12-year-old Massachusetts girl save her friend who was injured while they were playing. Megan Gething applied a tourniquet using a pair of shorts after her friend Mackenzie George slipped in the mud suffering a 10-inch long, 3-inch wide gash on her leg, the Gloucester Times reported .

