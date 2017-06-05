How to regulate rooms for rent in Mas...

How to regulate rooms for rent in Massachusetts?

Residents of Western Massachusetts packed into the Lenox Town Hall on Monday to voice their concerns to state legislators about proposed regulation of Airbnb in the region, including Berkshire County. Valerie Haggerty of Southampton speaks about her Airbnb experiences to a a panel of state legislators who listened to Western Massachusetts residents' concerns on Monday over proposed regulation of Airbnb in the region.

