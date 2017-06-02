Health Officials Warn of Mumps Outbreak in Massachusetts
The Department of Public Health on Friday says 12 cases of mumps have been reported since the end of March. It says cases have been reported in adults ranging in age from 20 to 41. They live in Chelsea, Boston and Revere.
