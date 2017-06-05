Gov. Baker's Democratic challengers fault him on bond rating
On Friday, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Massachusetts' bond rating, citing the state's failure to rebuild its rainy day fund. The agency also pointed to the state's "tendency to experience revenue volatility, elevated debt levels and below-average pension funded ratio."
