Free Fun Fridays Return This Summer

Two Berkshire County museums bookend the Highland Street Foundation's ninth annual Free Fun Fridays initiative, a summer program that offers visitors no-cost admission to many of the most treasured cultural venues in Massachusetts. Eighty-five institutions, from art museums to zoos, will join the program, an increase from the 80 venues that took part in 2016.

