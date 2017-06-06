Foundation announces distribution of ...

Foundation announces distribution of grants

2 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

The Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts announced a distribution of 27 grants, totaling over $300,000, from its general endowment funds and field of interest funds, during an event at Apple Hill Farm Thursday. "All of the programs we funded will make a difference in the quality of life for our region," said Phil Grzewinski, president of the Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts.

