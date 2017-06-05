Financial reform gains momentum, amid Democratic skepticism
Republicans praise a bill that recently passed a House vote seen as beneficial to small businesses, while Democrats worry it could facilitate another financial crisis. House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts , flanked by Rep. David Scott of Georgia , and Rep. William Lacy Clay of Missouri, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, during the committee's hearing on overhauling the nation's financial rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 1
|John Miller Jr
|10
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May '17
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr '17
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr '17
|Nasty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC