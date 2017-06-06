Family leave question colored by ballot threat
With the threat of a ballot fight hanging over the hearing room and with more than half of House and Senate members in support, workers, business owners and economists called on lawmakers Tuesday to implement a paid family and medical leave program in Massachusetts. Filed by Senate Ways and Means Chairwoman Karen Spilka and Rep. Ken Gordon, D-Bedford, the bills create an insurance program making workers eligible for paid leave to recover from a serious illness or injury, care for a sick or injured family member or care for a new child.
