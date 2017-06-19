Ex Drug Czar: Fentanyl a "game changer"

14 hrs ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

The emergence of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl has been a "game changer" in the public health response to addiction and overdoses, former White House drug control czar Michael Botticelli said Wednesday. Botticelli, now executive director of the Grayken Center for Addiction Medicine at Boston Medical Center, told the Massachusetts Health Council that the time it takes to die of a fentanyl overdose is "dramatically shortened" from other opioid overdoses and fentanyl users are more likely to consume the drug alone.

Chicago, IL

