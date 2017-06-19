Ex Drug Czar: Fentanyl a "game changer"
The emergence of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl has been a "game changer" in the public health response to addiction and overdoses, former White House drug control czar Michael Botticelli said Wednesday. Botticelli, now executive director of the Grayken Center for Addiction Medicine at Boston Medical Center, told the Massachusetts Health Council that the time it takes to die of a fentanyl overdose is "dramatically shortened" from other opioid overdoses and fentanyl users are more likely to consume the drug alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 19
|DAII
|2
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC