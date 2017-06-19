Employee stabbed following fight at W...

Employee stabbed following fight at Wild Willy's Burgers

Police say a 21-year-old woman has been stabbed at a Massachusetts burger joint following a dispute with a fellow employee. The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports officers were called to the scene at Wild Willy's Burgers in Worcester Sunday morning.

