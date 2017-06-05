Elizabeth Warren action figure in dem...

Elizabeth Warren action figure in demand; toy has a righteous fista to fight a Evil Trumpa

21 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

A Kickstarter campaign to make an action figure of Sen. Elizabeth Warren soared past its $15,000 goal within hours. The Brooklyn-based design company FCTRY will soon release a toy for political junkies who want to "bring the fight to the Right."

