Distracted driving is killing us. Here's one way to stop it.

15 hrs ago

We've all been there: As traffic slows and impatience sets in, the temptation to grab the phone to catch up on e-mail or send a quick text is hard to resist. As more than a million Massachusetts drivers prepare to hit the roads this July Fourth weekend , when Americans are expected to help set a new national record for holiday travel, it's high time for the Legislature to address distracted driving.

