Democratic candidates for governor pressure Baker on income surtax
The expected vote in the Legislature on Wednesday to advance a surtax on millionaires to the 2018 ballot will likely amplify the pressure on Gov. Charlie Baker to take a side and has united, at least in spirit, the three candidates vying to take his job. Baker, who is widely expected to seek reelection next year, has so far tried to walk a thin line between opposing new, broad-based taxes, but also leaving room for the possibility that he may support, or at least not actively oppose, an income tax hike on high earners that has polled favorably among voters.
