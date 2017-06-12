Democratic candidates for governor pr...

Democratic candidates for governor pressure Baker on income surtax

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

The expected vote in the Legislature on Wednesday to advance a surtax on millionaires to the 2018 ballot will likely amplify the pressure on Gov. Charlie Baker to take a side and has united, at least in spirit, the three candidates vying to take his job. Baker, who is widely expected to seek reelection next year, has so far tried to walk a thin line between opposing new, broad-based taxes, but also leaving room for the possibility that he may support, or at least not actively oppose, an income tax hike on high earners that has polled favorably among voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Mon dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May 18 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May 18 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May '17 Pfizer Marriages 72
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... May '17 Bruno max 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,759,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC