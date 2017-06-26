'Death Party' Is the Epithet Democrats Use for the GOP They Accuse of Abrasiveness
So the Democrats, after opposing Donald Trump in the 2016 election partly out of what they claimed was concern about his incivility and coarseness, are now pursuing a debate about health care legislation in Washington by characterizing the Republicans who disagree with them about policy details as mass murderers. Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party's 2016 presidential candidate who remains among its most prominent and mainstream voices, tweeted Friday: 'If Republicans pass this bill, they're the death party.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Sun.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 19
|DAII
|2
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC