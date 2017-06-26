'Death Party' Is the Epithet Democrat...

'Death Party' Is the Epithet Democrats Use for the GOP They Accuse of Abrasiveness

So the Democrats, after opposing Donald Trump in the 2016 election partly out of what they claimed was concern about his incivility and coarseness, are now pursuing a debate about health care legislation in Washington by characterizing the Republicans who disagree with them about policy details as mass murderers. Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party's 2016 presidential candidate who remains among its most prominent and mainstream voices, tweeted Friday: 'If Republicans pass this bill, they're the death party.'

