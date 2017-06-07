Danta Ramos: Infrastructure. Whatever happened to that?

As Washington buzzed in anticipation of fired FBI chief James Comey's testimony Thursday, I was waiting instead to hear how President Trump plans to fix our airports, roads, bridges, and subways. When extending the MBTA's Silver Line to Chelsea takes five years , and nobody's surprised at that - dirty secret: the Silver Line is just a bus - it's a sign of how bad we've gotten at building public works.

