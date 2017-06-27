Cultural grants touted as a investment in our historya

Cultural grants touted as a investmen...

Cultural grants touted as a investment in our history

WORCESTER - Nearly $1 million in state grants to Central Massachusetts cultural organizations, the latest in a decade's worth of state investment in the region's creative economy, were spotlighted at a reception at the American Antiquarian Society on Wednesday. Lt. Gov. Karyn E. Polito, a Shrewsbury Republican, addressed the gathering marking the 10th anniversary of the Massachusetts Cultural Facilities Fund.

