Cellphones fill role of visitor centers, Ash says

"I think visitor centers were very important to the Commonwealth 20 or 30 years ago. Today I carry two of them in my pocket," Ash told the N STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JUNE 5, 2017.As alluded to on a hot mic during the Senate's May budget debate, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Jay Ash believes state visitor centers have become outmoded by modern technology and he is skeptical about supplying them with state dollars.

