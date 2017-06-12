Capuano: Congressmen must not be cowe...

Capuano: Congressmen must not be cowed by shooting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Massachusetts Congessman Michael E. Capuano says he does not want additional security in the wake of yesterday's attack on a shooting at a congressional baseball game that left a Republican leader in critical condition and wounded four others. "I will refuse and I think most will refuse to live in a glass house where we are untouchable," the Somerville Democrat said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May 18 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May 18 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May '17 Pfizer Marriages 72
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... May '17 Bruno max 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,794,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC