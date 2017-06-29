Can't touch this? Mass. Senate bill calls for hands-free cellphone use by drivers
The Massachusetts Senate is considering a bill that would require drivers to put down their cellphones while behind the wheel. Under the measure scheduled for debate on Thursday, motorists would only be allowed to use their cellphones, or other electronic devices such as GPSs, in hands-free mode.
