Businesses get relief in revised Eversource rate request
A newly filed plan by Eversource would ease proposed electricity increases for business and industry in Western Massachusetts. But most residential electricity customers are not spared, however, and would face the same 10 percent increase in rates through 2019, if the hike is granted by state regulators this fall.
