Broadcasters to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Nine broadcasters will be inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame this September - many of whom have been on the media scene for decades. They include Channel 7 reporter Byron Barnett , Channel 38 retired general manager Dan Berkery , KISS-108 radio personality and NESN "Dining Playbook" host Billy Costa , Western Mass News anchor Dave Madsen , Cramer Productions founder and chairman Tom Martin , WBZ Radio "NightSide" host Dan Rea , Boston Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy , former Greater Media CEO Peter Smyth , and WBZ Radio retired news anchor Diane Stern .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.