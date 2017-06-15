Broadcasters to be inducted into Hall...

Broadcasters to be inducted into Hall of Fame

14 hrs ago

Nine broadcasters will be inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame this September - many of whom have been on the media scene for decades. They include Channel 7 reporter Byron Barnett , Channel 38 retired general manager Dan Berkery , KISS-108 radio personality and NESN "Dining Playbook" host Billy Costa , Western Mass News anchor Dave Madsen , Cramer Productions founder and chairman Tom Martin , WBZ Radio "NightSide" host Dan Rea , Boston Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy , former Greater Media CEO Peter Smyth , and WBZ Radio retired news anchor Diane Stern .

