Boston, MA 030612 Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo (cq)...

House leaders announced late Wednesday they were postponing debate on a contentious bill that seeks major changes in the state's voter-approved recreational marijuana law, including higher taxes on retail sales and more control for municipal officials over pot shops in their communities. The full House had been expected to vote on the measure Thursday, but Speaker Robert DeLeo told reporters after a closed-door Democratic caucus that the debate would be postponed until at least next week because of procedural issues and concerns members raised over elements of the legislation.

