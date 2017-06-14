Boston, MA 030612 Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo (cq)...
House leaders announced late Wednesday they were postponing debate on a contentious bill that seeks major changes in the state's voter-approved recreational marijuana law, including higher taxes on retail sales and more control for municipal officials over pot shops in their communities. The full House had been expected to vote on the measure Thursday, but Speaker Robert DeLeo told reporters after a closed-door Democratic caucus that the debate would be postponed until at least next week because of procedural issues and concerns members raised over elements of the legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Mon
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May '17
|Bruno max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC