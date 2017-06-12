Body washes up in front of Massachusetts beachgoers' eyes
Missing fisherman's body washes up on Massachusetts beach in front of sunseekers one week after his boat capsized and he disappeared Authorities identified the body as being that of Chhoeun Chhoun, a fisherman who has been missing since his boat capsized on the Merrimack River on June 6 A body that washed up on a Massachusetts shore in front of beachgoers has been identified as that of a fisherman missing since his boat capsized last week. The Essex County district attorney's office says the body found on Salisbury Beach on Monday morning has been identified as 44-year-old Chhoeun Chhoun, of Lowell, Massachusetts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 1
|John Miller Jr
|10
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May '17
|Bruno max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC