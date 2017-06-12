Body washes up in front of Massachusetts beachgoers' eyes

Missing fisherman's body washes up on Massachusetts beach in front of sunseekers one week after his boat capsized and he disappeared Authorities identified the body as being that of Chhoeun Chhoun, a fisherman who has been missing since his boat capsized on the Merrimack River on June 6 A body that washed up on a Massachusetts shore in front of beachgoers has been identified as that of a fisherman missing since his boat capsized last week. The Essex County district attorney's office says the body found on Salisbury Beach on Monday morning has been identified as 44-year-old Chhoeun Chhoun, of Lowell, Massachusetts.

