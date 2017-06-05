Baker-Polito administration announces...

Baker-Polito administration announces transition at Executive Office...

Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito announced the upcoming departure of Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Ronald L. Walker, II, and introduced Rosalin Acosta, a financial and banking service professional with over thirty years of experience, as incoming Secretary, effective July 1st. "Since taking office, we have been committed to growing Massachusetts' economy, creating jobs and ensuring our workforce has the opportunity to gain the skills and education necessary to meet the demands of employers today and into the future," said Governor Baker.

