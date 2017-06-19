Baker: Obamacare overhaul would hurt Mass.
Gov. Charlie Baker, much like he did when the U.S. House rolled out the American Health Care Act, warned Thursday that the Senate's draft repeal of Obamacare would result "significant funding losses" for Massachusetts through billions of cuts to the federal Medicaid program. Baker, a Republican, has been insistent during the debate in Washington that any changes to the Affordable Care Act not shift the more of the financial obligation of providing health coverage to the low-income and disabled onto states.
