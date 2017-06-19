Baker Medicaid plan raises employer b...

Baker Medicaid plan raises employer burden

Employers would be counted on to pay $200 million more a year over the next two years to help pay for rising expenses in the state's $16.6 billion Medicaid program under a plan the Baker administration presented to the Legislature Tuesday to balance next year's budget. The plan, a sweeping package of insurance reforms and temporary assessments, calls for a two-tiered assessment on companies, with the bulk of the burden falling on employers with non-disabled workers who enroll in MassHealth.

